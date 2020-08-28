Hardin County school to undergo deep clean after positive COVID-19 test

The confirmed case is at North Park Elementary. Hardin Co. superintendent did not confirm if the positive case is from a student or teacher.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County Schools have confirmed that an individual at North Park Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system's superintendent Teresa Morgan did not confirm if the individual was a student or staff but did say the person has been directed to isolate and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals at North Park who were within proximity of the confirmed case have been notified.

In a press release, the school system sent letters home to students in Group A at the school and the school had students in Group B attend classes today.

Hardin Co. schools are on a hybrid model in which students attend in-person classes on alternating days depending on the student's last name.

Students in Group A return to school on Aug. 31, per the press release.

The school is working closely with the Lincoln Trail District Health department regarding the positive case and are following protocols set forth by the health department.

