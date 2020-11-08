Community Donors Give $143,000 to JCPS Technology Initiative

More than 15,000 Chromebooks or other devices and about 2,000 internet hotspots have been requested for students to use during NTI 2.0.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced Tuesday that individual and community donors have contributed more than $143,000 to the Student Access Project, a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) technology initiative to help put a Chromebook or other instructional device into the hands of every JCPS student who needs one.

Dr. Pollio recognized recent donors to the initiative, including Dr. Wasim Sajid of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani-Descent in Kentucky & Indiana, who presented JCPS with a check for $10,000. Other donors present for the announcement included representatives of Passport Health Plan, the Help Us Grow (HUG) Foundation, and Rally’s.

“I am so grateful to our JCPS family and this community, who have stepped up to support our students in a truly meaningful, impactful way,” Dr. Pollio said. “Their contributions will help ensure our students have the resources they’ll need to thrive when we launch a more engaging Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) 2.0 later this month.”

Dr. Pollio also announced in his news conference the following:

More than 15,000 Chromebooks or other devices and about 2,000 internet hotspots have been requested for students to use during NTI 2.0 since the online request form went live on Monday morning. Individual schools will notify families soon about their instructional device or Wi-Fi hotspot request and will handle distribution.

JCPS has launched a new online portal for families to find and submit all the forms their students need, from immunizations to school permissions, before school starts. To access the forms, parents or guardians will need to set up a Parent Place account and login that’s different than their Parent Portal login information. JCPS has developed a Parent Place Video if families need help setting up an account or accessing the forms.