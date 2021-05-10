More than 20 colleges expected to attend application fair

The Black Student Union at JCPS is hosting a free college application fair on Saturday, Oct. 16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Black Student Union at Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is trying to help high school seniors get to college.

The group is hosting a free college application fair on Saturday, Oct. 16. The fair will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the J.E.B. Enrichment Center on River Road.

Counselors from more than 20 colleges around the country, including the University of Cincinnati, Spalding University and Simmons College, are expected to attend.

They will be able to answer questions for Black Student Union seniors about opportunities in higher education.

There is no fee to attend but you do have to apply in advance. The registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 14.

If you'd like to apply, send an email to gregory.vann@jefferson.kyschools.us.

Still time to sign up. Some of the colleges that have confirmed attendance include: Univ. of Cincinnati, Central State Univ., Spalding Univ., Western Kentucky, Alabama A&M, Simmons College, Ohio Univ., and many more! https://t.co/xPWXyl0HUq — Greg Vann (@GregVannDEP) October 6, 2021

