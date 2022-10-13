Code Louisville celebrates 700+ graduates from program

Code Louisville offers students a blend of online learning, career readiness training and guidance from experienced software development professionals.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program getting graduates directly into tech careers celebrated placing more than 700 people in successful jobs on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined Code Louisville staff, graduates, mentors, employers and partners at Virtual Peaker in the NuLu Marketplace to celebrate significant milestones achieved by the software development and technology training program.

"Code Louisville has become a key part of this region’s growing tech ecosystem since 2015, when President Obama helped put it on the map,” Fischer said. “Its leaders and staff have been building a dedicated community of graduates and mentors, who are demonstrating what can be accomplished when a city invests in technology training for its residents.”

Code Louisville offers students a blend of online learning, career readiness training and guidance from experienced software development professionals.

Officials said hundreds of industry mentors have now donated a total of 15,000 hours of their time to Code Louisville – including many program graduates. More than 40% of the 91 mentors who’ve served in 2022 are former Code Louisville students, they added.

Graduates have gone onto tech careers at over 300 different companies like Humana, Waystar and UPS.

"In talking with so many of the students that are a part of Code Louisville, they always had a interest in technology and coding but they never found a way to break into it for one reason or another. Life often got in the way, but then they took that proactive step of saying 'OK I'm gonna get into Code Louisville and I'm gonna learn," Fischer said.

He said Code Louisville has been a life changing experience for so many students who have gone through the program and he is excited to watch the program continue to grow.

Fischer closed out the event by encouraging Louisville adults who are interested in coding and technology to register for the next Code Louisville training, which starts in January.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.