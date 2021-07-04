Christian Academy School Systems announces new, permanent Virtual Campus

The private school system is adding a virtual classroom option for elementary students following positive feedback from parents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christian Academy School System (CASS) announced the addition of a new Virtual Campus for elementary school students. The Virtual Campus serves as a full-time online learning program for K-5 students that combines live instruction each day with the social aspect of engaging with classmates.

CASS, which has four campuses across Kentuckiana including the flagship campus in Louisville, created the idea after overwhelmingly positive feedback from teachers, parents and students on the virtual classroom setting brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been discussing an online option for over five years, but then the pandemic forced us into virtual instructional without warning,” Superintendent of Christian Academy of Louisville, Darin Long said. “It showed us that our teachers, support personnel, and infrastructure were ready and gave us confidence we could deliver strong instruction.”

The new Virtual Campus allows students from anywhere in the world to attend Christian Academy and students will be taught by teachers with state certification and certification from the Association of Christian Schools International.

Future plans to expand the Virtual Campus to middle and high school students will be developed and offered at a later date.

