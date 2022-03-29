Kentucky lawmakers give final passage to charter school bill

The bill paving the way for charter schools to open on a pilot basis won 22-14 final passage in the Senate. Gov. Andy Beshear has vowed to veto it.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's legislature signaled Tuesday it's ready to put charter schools to the test in the state.

The bill paving the way for charter schools to open on a pilot basis won 22-14 final passage in the Senate. The measure also creates a permanent funding stream for charters. Gov. Andy Beshear has vowed to veto it.

The bill's supporters, however, pushed the proposal through in time to ensure lawmakers can take up a veto override in wrap-up work before this year's legislative session ends in mid-April.

The legislature is scheduled to start an extended break after Wednesday.

The legislature authorized charter schools in 2017. None have been created in Kentucky because lawmakers did not provide a permanent funding mechanism.

The bill’s backers said it would give parents more choices for their children’s schooling. It drew vigorous opposition from public education groups. Opponents said charter schools would divert funding from traditional public schools and raised questions about the oversight of charters.

"While the funding solution put forth in this year’s bill attempts to remedy this issue, it also creates new constitutional questions relating to the forced transfer of local school funds that ultimately will have to be resolved by the courts," said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass.

The new measure would establish a long-term funding method for charter schools. Public charters, like traditional public schools, would receive a mix of local and state tax support.

