Central High students learning the ropes of medicine honored during special ceremony

Thirty-three students were given special white coats as they continue navigating and learning the ropes of the medical field.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of Central High School students are one step closer to pursuing their dream careers in the medical field.

Thirty-three juniors who are in Central’s pre-medical magnet program were honored during a white coat ceremony on Sunday.

Even though these ceremonies are typically reserved for medical students, the juniors got to experience the core medical clerkships including OB/GYN to emergency medicine to figure out which field would pique their interest.

They even had the chance to shadow doctors during their rounds at UofL Hospital.

UofL Health believes every white coat placed on the shoulders of each student, that it serves as a reminder that goals can be fulfilled. They even provided the white coats and special pins.

“This program has not been only myself, but my peers motivation as well to become more in life,” student Morgan McCormick said. “The eagerness to make a difference in our community has pushed us so much further than we could have ever imagined.”

When students reach their senior year, they will have an opportunity to choose their desired area of medicine and have one-on-one mentorship sessions with department leaders.

The popular program debuted at Central in fall 2022.

Not only do they get real world experience, but access to educational opportunities, college credits and scholarships

“I am in awe of the determination and dedication of the students at Central High School, and the eagerness of our faculty physicians to give of their time and talents to showcase to them the wonderful world of medicine,” said Toni Ganzel, M.D., dean of the UofL School of Medicine. “Part of our mission is to educate the next generation of physicians and contribute to the health and wellness of the community—locally, regionally, nationally and globally. Thanks to partnerships like this driven by our Office of Community Engagement and Diversity, our faculty physicians have the chance to instill a love for medicine early in a student’s academic career and welcome a new cohort of medical professionals.”

After completion, students will gain knowledge and the resources to keep the community evolving.

Central says it begins taking applications during a student’s freshman year. To learn about the program and how to apply, click here.

