Kentucky quadruplets ready for college; 3 attending same university

The Clark siblings from Mt. Washington are set to attend Cedarville University in Ohio while their other sibling is staying in the commonwealth at EKU.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University in Ohio is welcoming three new members of the class of 2025 that are uniquely Kentucky.

Lucas, Landon and Lauren Clark are three of a set of Mt. Washington quadruplets attending the Ohio college. They start their freshman year this fall and August 13.

The remaining quad, Logan, is spreading his wings in a different way as he begins studies in aviation this fall at Eastern Kentucky University.

The Clark siblings first became aware of Cedarville through their sister, Lindsey, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in allied health.

As the four reached the end of their high school studies – all four were homeschooled – Cedarville was on their minds.

“Through Lindsey, we’ve been able to visit campus a lot,” Lauren said. “Cedarville has a spot in our hearts.”

Their parents, Jason and Tina Clark, said the private Christian university was an easy decision for the family. Jason Clark is a senior pastor at First Baptist Church Mt. Washington.

"We hope they will continue to grow in their faith and commitment to Christ, develop godly friendships and maybe even meet their future spouses at Cedarville,” Jason said.

The siblings intend to major in a wide-scope of studies including mechanical engineering for Landon, business management for Lauren and worship for Lucas.

Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio and was founded in 1887.

