Cecilia Valley Elementary School temporarily moves to NTI due to COVID-19

The Hardin County elementary school said it would not have in-person instruction from Jan. 27 through Feb. 5. Class will resume Feb. 8 and 9.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Cecelia Valley Elementary School in Hardin County is moving to virtual instruction for the next week due to COVID-19.

According to Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan, several students and staff members came into contact with someone outside of the school who tested positive for COVID-19 and will need to go into quarantine.

"These quarantine notices are not because of the spread of COVID-19 at school," Morgan specified in a statement on the Hardin County Schools website. She said the number of positive cases within the district were "holding steady."

Morgan said the closure will allow their custodial staff to deeply clean and sanitize the school building.

Non-traditional instruction (NTI) will be held like it was in November and December and in-person instruction is expected to resume on Feb. 8 and 9. Information on school lunch delivery and pick-up for Cecilia Valley students is available on the Hardin County website.

All other schools within Hardin County are not affected and will continue in-person instruction as usual.

Hardin County Schools returned to in-person instruction on Jan. 11 with students operating on a hybrid schedule.

"We have proven that the school is the safest place to be with very few cases," Morgan said before school resumed. "We've learned about pods, keeping kids in small groups, transferring them. While we're getting better at this, we no longer want to be a part of this and want to end the pandemic and move forward."

