LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County elementary school is under state investigation following last year’s standardized testing.

A district spokesperson confirmed the Kentucky Department of Education is investigating Carter Traditional Elementary regarding the K-Prep assessment.

Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools did not elaborate on what led to the review and say they have not heard about the findings of that review.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.