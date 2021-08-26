Carroll County Schools cancels classes for the rest of the week due to COVID-19

The district said the missed days will be made up at the end of the school year.

CARROLLTON, Ky. — Students in Carroll County Schools will be out of class until at least next Monday due to COVID-19, according to a statement from the district.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Superintendent Danny Osborne said school and all extracurricular activities would be suspended on Thursday and Friday to reduce the spread of COVID-19. He did not say how many cases had been reported in the district.

The missed days will be made up at the end of the school year on Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17.

Osborne said district and school leaders will meet on Friday, Aug. 27 to evaluate the situation and decide whether it will be safe to return to school next week.

Anyone with questions can call the Carroll County District Office at 502-732-7070.

