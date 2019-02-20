CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Students at Campbellsville Independent Schools will not return to class until next week, due to illness.

The school district confirmed the closure on their website and on social media on Tuesday.

There will be no school for Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday and students will return on Monday, February 25.

"We hope this break will allow all students and staff members time to get well," the district said in the statement.

The Campbellsville Independent Schools district includes Campbellsville Elementary School, Campbellsville Middle School, and Campbellsville High School.