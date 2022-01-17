Multiple Kentucky school districts using virtual instruction Tuesday due to winter weather

Students in Bullitt, Taylor and Spencer County will learn from home Tuesday after a winter storm moved through Kentucky.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Following this weekend's winter storm, several Kentucky school districts are canceling in-person instruction for Tuesday.

Monday afternoon, schools in Bullitt County, Hardin County, LaRue County, Taylor County, Washington County and Spencer County announced that their students would learn from home on Jan. 18 due to dangerous road conditions, particularly on secondary roads.

Some districts, including Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS), moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) last Friday because of the rise in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages across the state.

Students were expected to return to the classroom after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday - until the snow arrived. Districts are now planning to return to in-person instruction by Wednesday, Jan. 19, barring inclement weather.

Additionally, Jefferson County Public Schools announced Monday that it would be on NTI through the rest of the week due to staffing shortages, extending the virtual instruction period the district started last week.

