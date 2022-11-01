With more than 1,000 students, staff in quarantine, BCPS leaders are eyeing a possible NTI day

School officials said they would make the call by Wednesday afternoon. If students learn virtually Friday, they would return to class on Jan. 18.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Students in Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) could be learning from home on Friday, according to an online update from the district.

Wednesday morning, BCPS officials said Friday, Jan. 14 might be a non-traditional instruction (NTI) day due to staffing shortages and strain on the district's nursing team.

The BCPS COVID-19 dashboard shows that the district currently has more than 300 active cases and more than 1,000 students and staff members in quarantine due to positive tests or potential exposure. With this steep increase in case numbers, the BCPS nursing staff, who is responsible for coordinating the district's contact tracing protocols, isn't able to handle the volume of work.

Though we are working to avoid it, it is possible that BCPS may need to use an NTI Day this Friday, January 14th, 2022.

"We are hoping to keep our students in person as much as possible, but in an effort to be as transparent as we can, we wanted to let you know of this possibility as soon as we could," the district said.

School officials are expected to make an official call later in the day Wednesday. If the district does decide to use Friday as an NTI day, students are expected to return to in-person instruction after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

In Louisville, Jefferson County Public Schools are on NTI until Jan. 18 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Adair County Schools are following a similar schedule, with students returning after the holiday weekend.

Other districts, including Oldham County Schools, are reinforcing mask mandates for students and staff.

