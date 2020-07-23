Bullitt County Schools move start date to August 26

They also approved a reopening plan which allows families to choose between in-person and virtual learning.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Bullitt County schools have a new start date and a new plan for the start of the fall semester. The school board voted to push the first day of school to Wednesday, August 26. They also approved a reopening plan which allows families to choose between in-person and virtual learning.

If students choose to go to the school, masks will be required in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. There would be consequences for not wearing one.

For more information on Bullitt County Schools’ plan, click here.

