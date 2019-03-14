SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- While the halls of many schools in Jefferson and Bullitt Counties were empty Thursday, Shepherdsville Elementary was not as quiet.

JCPS and BCPS closed again Thursday as many teachers took to Frankfort to continue protesting. For JCPS, it is the district's sixth time closed in two weeks.

That is why teachers at Shepherdsville and Roby Elementary worked with the district to provide a few hours of lunch and activities for students.

"It's great for our students to have some key part of their routine and our teachers genuinely want to see their students," Jason Baragary said.

Baragary is the assistant principal at Shepherdsville elementary and he said the effort was really spearheaded by the teachers. They made sure the kids could enjoy activities in the gym or art room.

BCPS also made sure students were able to eat healthy, USDA-approved lunches.

"I was really excited to see how many students we do have coming in here," Angela Voyes, the district's food service director, said. "We put together about 50 lunches here to start but we're able to put together another 50 pretty quickly."

Other lunches were also prepared by teachers for delivery to students who normally would get their meals provided at school, but couldn't leave home while the district was closed.

"Our staff does so many things and they do it without looking for accolades," Baragary said. "They really just want to do what's best for our students and provide them as many opportunities as they can."

Many of the teachers said they didn't feel they were doing anything special Thursday. Rather, they said it's just what they do every single day.

Baragary said while some teachers chose to show support in Frankfort, others chose to stay back at the schools to help students.

"There's definitely people thinking about the long-term needs of students but you also have to think about the short term needs as well. So it's not that one is better than the other, there's just different ways to show your support," he said.

