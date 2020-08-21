BrainSTEM University to offer NTI, STEM support for local parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — BrainSTEM University has announced full NTI support for local parents in addition to math tutoring and STEM courses for the upcoming school year.
According to the BrainSTEM University, students will be required to wear masks and will be in a space, socially distanced, along with an instructor who will provide general help. Once the student's work is complete, they can participate in one in unique STEM courses including Web Design and Coding. Math tutoring is also available for participating students on-demand from virtual tutors.
The NTI and STEM support is for students 6th-12th grade on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The NTI support will cost each student $320 per month and $175 for online math and STEM tutoring.
