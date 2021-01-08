Water main leak cancels first day for Borden Elementary, Jr/Sr High School

Borden-Henryville School Corporation said all classes at the Borden campus have been canceled due to a water main leak.

BORDEN, Ind. — On what should be the first day of the school year, officials announced classes have been canceled at Borden Elementary and Borden Jr./Sr. High School Monday.

Aug. 2 was scheduled to be the first back for students after two teacher work days July 29-30. Officials did not say whether classes would begin Aug. 3.

