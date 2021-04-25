IU, city of Bloomington renaming road named after eugenics backer

Bloomington residents can submit proposed alternative street names online for the current Jordan Avenue.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University and the city of Bloomington are turning to the public as they seek a new name for a thoroughfare named after a late IU president who was a proponent of eugenics.

David Starr Jordan served as IU’s president from 1885 to 1891 and was a proponent of eugenics, which is the practice of controlled selective breeding of humans often carried out through forced sterilization.

IU recently stripped Jordan’s name from a university hall, parking garage and river after a committee concluded that Jordan “held views that conflicted fundamentally with the university’s values."

