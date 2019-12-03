FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – A bill that gives more power to Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio passed the Kentucky House with a vote of 54-42.

The additional powers the superintendent would have includes the ability to hire principals instead of the school-based decision making councils.

The power does come with an expiration date. An amendment, filed on March 11, puts a five-year expiration on the power.

Some teachers are concerned it gives one person in charge too much say. Although advocates say it would help Pollio in his quest to improve the district.

The bill, known as Senate Bill 250, will now head to Governor Matt Bevin’s desk to be signed.

RELATED:

Pollio: Disappointed plan to keep schools open, send individuals to capitol didn’t prevent sick-out

Bill that would give additional powers to JCPS superintendent moves on to full House

Kentucky school superintendents oppose tax credit bill