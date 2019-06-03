FRANKFORT, Ky. — Teachers across Kentucky traded in their dry-erase boards for poster boards in February and March, calling in sick and traveling to Frankfort to protest House Bill 525 and other bills affecting their pension and funding.

While the bill was listed on the Kentucky House orders of the day, Rep. Bam Carney said it will not be discussed today, meaning the bill is essentially dead this legislative session. Carney did say it "was resting comfortably," not pushing away the idea that it can be brought up in the next legislative session.

As educators descended on the Capitol to fight what Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim called a "very bad bill," many are still confused on how the bill affects teachers and why they are protesting.

Bill basics:

House Bill 525 is sponsored by Ken Upchurch, a representative for Wayne, McCreary, and part of Pulaski County. The bill would change the process and eligibility requirements for the Kentucky Teachers' Retirement System's Board of Trustees.

Previously, the board consisted of the chief state school officer, the state treasurer, two trustees appointed by the governor and seven elected trustees. The Kentucky Education Association was responsible for conducting the nomination process for the seven elected trustees; four trustees were teachers, two were non-teachers and one was a retired teacher.

Upchurch's bill eliminates the need for the trustees nominated to be a teacher, non-teacher and retired teacher. Additionally, only one trustee will be submitted by the KEA. Instead, seven groups will select a member. The groups are:

Kentucky Education Association

Kentucky Retired Teachers Association

Kentucky School Boards Association

Kentucky Association of School Superintendents

Kentucky Association of Professional Educators

Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants

Kentucky Bankers Association.

The bill was passed by the House State Government Committee Thursday.

What this means:

The bill changes how many teachers are required to be on the board and how trustees are nominated, worrying leaders at the KEA and JCTA. McKim said in a Facebook live that the TRS board has been doing well since its creation, arguing that if it's not broken, there's no need to fix it.

KEA President Stephanie Winkler had a similar statement, saying legislators have even admitted the process has been working effectively for 78 years.

Similarly, Adam Edelen, a candidate for governor, called the bill a "petty" political reaction to teachers standing up to Governor Matt Bevin in 2018.

"I don't think it's a good idea to take a well run retirement system, which is what we have with teachers retirement and mix it in with others not well run," Edelen said.

Upchurch called the protest "staggering" and said lawmakers are working on an amendment to address teachers' concerns.

"We have been working for more than a week on a committee substitute that will not only increase the say teachers have – particularly those with JCTA – but also the voice of retired educators. Despite this, I am hopeful that we can still have a rational conversation on HB 525," Upchurch said in a statement.

