LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is headed to Kentucky.

DeVos will visit the Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington on Tuesday.

She will join Governor Matt Bevin, families, educators and local leaders in a discussion of school choice efforts in the state.

After that event, DeVos will travel to Marshall County High School with Bevin to announce a new grant, “Project School Emergency Response to Violence”.

It aims to help with the schools recovery efforts since the January 2018 shooting that killed two students and injured others.