Gov. Andy Beshear announces new executive order requesting schools expand in-person learning

The order calls for all Kentucky districts, including private schools to open on March 1 or at least 7 days after teachers receive their second COVID-19 vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has issued an executive order requesting schools around Kentucky to begin in-person learning beginning March 1.

The executive order wants all school districts, including private schools to offer or expand some for of in-person learning on that date or at least 7 days after school staff and personnel have received their second COVID-19 vaccination.

"Remember, there is or can be real concern on behalf of those who walk into a building where there's going to be a lot of people, so the executive order sets out some requirements but also asks for districts to consider a number of different things that need to be considered to have the safe environment all of our educators and all of our students deserve," Beshear said.

Nearly all except for six school districts in the state offer in-person learning or a hybrid model to cut down on COVID-19 transmission while following CDC and state guidelines.

Schools must abide by new guidelines to remain open and they include:

Staff, educators and students must wear face masks

Density reduction in classrooms, halls, school buses and other areas of heightened risk

Evaluate school buildings’ ventilation systems and consider appropriate safety procedures

Provide meaningful, virtual options for all students

Regularly review incidence rate map to appropriately plan school activities to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission

“We all know are students want and need to be back in school, but I can also assure you their teachers feel the same way,” Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said. “They want to lay eyes on those kids – they want to care for them, they want to build relationships with them, and they want to help them grow – both academically and personally. That’s why they became a teacher.

School districts will also have to do their part in monitoring incidence rates in their communities.

Jefferson County Public Schools is having school board meeting Tuesday night to ask local doctors questions about the safety of going back in-person.

They are not expected to vote on Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio's proposed reopening plan.