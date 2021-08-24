Beshear rescinds school mask mandate after Supreme Court decision; Dept. of Ed. rules still stand

Following the Kentucky Supreme Court ruling this weekend, the governor canceled his mask mandate for schools. But most children will still have to wear masks.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has rescinded the mask mandate he set for schools earlier this month.

In a press conference Monday, the governor said he canceled the mandate because of the ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court to permit laws that limit his emergency order powers.

However, the cancelation of this order doesn't mean that all districts are now free to set their own mask policies. The emergency regulation set by the Kentucky Department of Education on Aug. 11 is separate from Beshear's mandate and unaffected by the court ruling.

According to that regulation, anyone inside school facilities is still required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Gov. Beshear is now asking the court to dissolve the temporary restraining order Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed against his mandate since the order no longer exists.

