Bernheim Forest's 'most successful' education program now available for middle schoolers

The 'Restoring Nature’s Classroom' program includes multiple field trips to Bernheim for students during the school year to conduct field experiments.

CLERMONT, Ky. — Four years ago, the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest launched their "most successful" educational program. The program was called "Restoring Nature’s Classroom", according to a press release.

For four years, the program was for fourth grade students at Hazelwood Elementary School. Now, it's available to middle school students as well.

The Restoring Nature’s Classroom program includes multiple field trips to Bernheim for students during the school year to conduct field experiments.

This program also offers multiple field trips out to Hazelwood Elementary for Bernheim instructors, to give classroom lessons designed to support Next Generation Science Standards.

“Bernheim’s education team has created a unique curriculum to supplement teachers’ classroom lessons with meaningful, hands-on experiences that expose students to the stories and cycles of nature through direct experience,” Kristin Faurest, Bernheim Forest’s director of education, said.

Sixth graders at Olmsted Academy South will now be able to participate in the program with grade-appropriate science standards.

In a press release Bernheim said the middle school is fed by Hazelwood elementary, so many students will be able to experience Bernheim for multiple school years.

Bernheim Forest said the expansion will add about 200 students to the program and will launch this fall.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.