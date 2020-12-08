Bitmoji teacher photo is the cutest thing we've seen during this strange school year

Because teachers really shouldn't be standing side by side for a photo, the school got creative and used bitmojis instead!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The teachers at Belle Morris Elementary are looking a little... animated... this year!

The Knox County school posted a picture on Facebook of the staff's unusual staff photo for the 2020 school year, and they definitely had social distancing in mind!

Instead of taking the photo in person, spaced out and wearing masks, they used bitmojis to represent each person. They're like little personalized cartoon characters!

"I wanted to make it as realistic as a bitmoji can be and I wanted it to really feel like our staff pictures that we normally take," said 4th-grade teacher Olivia Cates, who suggested the idea and made it happen.

All the teachers learned to make a bitmoji as part of their virtual learning curriculum, so Cates asked all forty-plus faculty members to send them to her.

Plus, in a year of learning that will be like no other, Cates said it makes sense to remember 2020 in this way.