Bellarmine University receives $1.45 million grant to invest in STEM teachers

The grant will go toward recruiting and preparing highly qualified science and mathematics teachers for high-need Kentucky middle and high schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The over $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation's Robert Noyce program will support Bellarmine University's Noyce Knight Scholars.

The School of Education had previously received a $125,000 Noyce Capacity Building Grant in 2019, the new grant will instead focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics areas of biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics.

“If you've been paying attention to everything swirling around in the news, there is a major teacher shortage, especially in these critical areas of math and science,” said Dr. Kristin Cook, associate dean of Bellarmine’s Annsley Frazier Thornton School of Education.

At least 25 students will be supported by the grant, which is intended to be used over a course of five years. These students can become Noyce Knights Scholars through the undergraduate program, the graduate Early Entry MAT Program or the graduate Traditional MAT Program.

Students who are accepted into the Noyce Knights Scholars Program will have access to experiences such as, the STEM Maker Fair, all-expenses-paid trips for networking, opportunities to present at national Noyce network conferences and opportunities for paid internships at the Kentucky Science Center.

In addition, a STEM Teacher Education Learning Community will be established at Bellarmine.

To apply for the Noyce Knights Scholars Program, click here.

Applications for the first cohort are due Aug. 19, 2022.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.