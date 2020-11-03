LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University announced it will suspend on-campus classes and activities through March 18 and resume with online classes through April 1.

Residential students are asked to return home by 5 p.m. on March 14, students who return home may seek permission to remain on campus on a case-by-case basis.

University faculty are asked to report to work as usual. Students should be able to return to campus and continue classes in-person Wednesday, April 1, but the timeline is subject to change.

All updates can be found on Bellarmine's website.

The Universities of Louisville and Kentucky have also moved to online courses through April. Both universities will remain open, and no students are asked to move out of residential halls at this time.

When IU and Purdue students return from spring break, they will also take their classes online for two weeks.

Berea College in Madison County canceled instruction for the rest of the semester amid coronavirus concerns, asking students to move out of student housing and canceling all athletic events.

