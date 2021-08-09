'Keep our students in school' | Bullitt County Board of Education votes for mask requirement

In a unanimous vote, the Board of Education said it’s their responsibility in making decisions that are in the best interest of the students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students, staff and visitors to Bullitt County Public Schools are now required to wear masks inside their facilities regardless of vaccination status.

In a unanimous vote, the Board of Education said it’s their responsibility in making decisions that are in the best interest of the students.

The mask requirement is expected to begin on Aug. 10.

Officials released a statement citing the resurgence of the virus and 118 Kentucky counties in the “red zone.” Bullitt County said their incident rate has risen to 35.7 and officials note they are seeing the effects of the number of positive cases between staff and students within the BCPS district.

They said local health data provided by the Bullitt County Health Department shows cases for people between ages 0 to 18 have went from 2 cases to 55 in the past four weeks.

“The most job we have is to KEEP OUR STUDENTS IN SCHOOL. Will masks guarantee we stay in school -- of course not! But they will help stop the spread in our classrooms,” the statement read.

Board officials said they know this isn’t a popular decision but is one of the “most difficult decisions most of us have made.”

They are asking for the support of everyone.

BCPS said they will continue monitoring cases.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.