Parents spend a lot of sleepless nights wondering whether their decisions are setting up their children for success… I know I do.

Our youngest heads off to kindergarten this year and I've learned some things through the experience of having 4 children enter school. My wife steers the ship when it comes to school. I try to be involved as much as possible but she's the key to our kids' success, and for that I'm grateful.

I've compiled some back to school advice for parents, through trial and error. I have yet to master all of this advice, but the important thing is, I keep trying.

First, at least know the teacher's name. I know you have a ton of stuff on your plate, you'd be surprised at how many people forget the teacher's name quickly or never learn it.

Keep in contact with the teacher. Make sure you introduce yourself to the teacher as soon as you can and get an email address. Drop a line once in a while just to check in. It'll make those times when there's drama much much easier to handle.

Ask your child questions, any question will do. Your kid's school day is filled with all sorts of ups and downs. You don't have to solve all the downs or throw a parade for each up. Asking how their day went is great. Listen to them and ask a follow-up.

Don't take "nothing" or "I don't know" as an answer when you ask them about their day. Getting even the smallest detail shows that you care and will open the door up to eventually getting the whole story about their days.

Write 'em a note. How about slipping a quick note in their lunchbox? Maybe in the pocket of their jacket? A single sentence to inspire them and remind them that you care can turn around a crummy day and make a “good day”, “great”.

Encourage them to keep trying. They're going to fall. They're going to get discouraged. Remind them that it's ok and the key is learning from the moment and moving on. Don't be afraid to tell them about a memory of a time when you fell and what you learned in the process.

Talk-out homework issues. If they’re having a tough time with a concept, have them explain their understanding to you. Sometimes just talking it out is all it takes to help them grasp the topic. It also helps you understand from where they come and will guide you in helping them past the roadblock. Don't just let them Google the answer.

Volunteer for something. Whether it's coming in to help the class on an afternoon, chaperoning a field trip, volunteering to read a book or taking part in Career Day, even the smallest effort to get involved gets noticed. We know that life doesn't always provide the time for grand gestures, even the little things leave a lasting impact.

Be the kind of person you want your kid to become. If they see you reading, they'll be more likely to read. You want them to be compassionate, positive influences, be one to them and to others. They'll mirror your actions.

And finally, don't give up when you falter on any of this advice. No one is perfect. Every day is a new day to start fresh and try again. Relax and enjoy each day because, before you know it, that Kindergartner will be off to college or headed off to take on the world.

