Tutors at Rose-Hulman help middle and high schoolers navigate math and science homework online.

No doubt, if you're one of the many families navigating e-learning at home right now, it's a challenge.

That's especially when it comes to helping your student with tough math and science questions that most parents haven't had to study in years.

But there is help just a phone call away, from the elite scientific minds at Rose-Hulman.

The AskRose Homework Helpline, a free tutoring service, started a month early this year.

Tutors like Rose-Hulman senior Helen Dones, a mechanical engineering major from Plainfield, help middle and high schoolers navigate math and science homework.

"I get a lot of algebra 2 and geometry questions," Dones said. "Just last night, I had a student who was really struggling at first, and I was trying to slowly explain it and really - we had that 'aha' light bulb moment where I was like, 'this person is really getting it, and they know what to do now.'"

"99 percent of the students we've helped through our assessment have said that they would use the service again," said Susan Smith Roads, senior director of AskRose.

The 120 college students who staff AskRose had more than 30,000 tutoring sessions just last year.

They take phone calls, chats and emails Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 to 10 p.m.

Students can call 877.ASK.ROSE or go to https://askrose.org/.

There are also math and science study guides available online.

Because of coronavirus and an increase in e-learning statewide, they're about to expand to daytime hours, as well.

"We're trying to reach students in the way they're most comfortable because these are uncomfortable times," Smith Roads explained.

Since the pandemic started, tutors say they have noticed changes in the calls they're receiving: more parents on the line with their child and more kids feeling disconnected from their classrooms.