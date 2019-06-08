LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Catholic elementary schools are expected to begin the first official day of classes on Aug. 14, however, some Catholic schools will begin on alternate days.

Officials with the Archdiocese of Louisville say Catholic elementary and secondary schools outside of Jefferson County generally follow the calendar of the public school district in which they are located.

The Archdiocese has released an official list of secondary schools and their start dates.

Assumption High School: August 12

Bethlehem High School (Bardstown, Ky.): August 1

DeSales High School: August 15

Holy Cross High School: August 9

Mercy Academy: August 13

Presentation Academy: August 12

Sacred Heart Academy: August 14

Trinity High School: August 13

Saint Xavier High School: August 16

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.