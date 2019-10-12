LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A frightening letter was sent home to the Academy at Shawnee parents about a gun and ammunition found in the school



A security monitor for the school found them in one of the restrooms.



The letter says the weapon was never used in a threatening manner.



The principal says one student has been disciplined but didn't give any more information.

