Scholarship program helps Kentucky adults finish associate degrees

The scholarship covers the remaining cost of tuition and fees after federal, state and campus grants and scholarships are applied.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new statewide campaign is promoting a scholarship program that helps adults finish their associate degrees.

The new campaign announced by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office is called “Never Underestimate You!” and promotes the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship.

The scholarship, which was established in 2017, covers the remaining cost of tuition and fees after federal, state and campus grants and scholarships are applied. The scholarship provides up to 60 hours of tuition for anyone who has not yet completed an associate degree in specific technical programs.

More than 350 courses are available through the following schools:

Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS)'

Campbellsville University

Eastern Kentucky University

Galen College of Nursing

MedQuest College

Northern Kentucky University

Sullivan University

University of Kentucky

Western Kentucky University

Scholarships are funded by the Kentucky lottery and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the governor's announcement.

"Building a better Kentucky means supporting educational opportunities for every Kentucky family,” Gov. Beshear said.

People interested in learning more about the program can call 833-711-WRKS or visit WorkReadyKentucky.com to speak to an advisor.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.