Adair County Schools to provide school supplies for students this fall – at no cost

Funding provided through the CARES Act allowed the school to purchase supplies for every student this year.

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. — The back-to-school checklist will look a lot shorter for families in Adair County this year. In a letter sent to parents, the school district said it will provide school supplies for students – at no additional cost to parents.

According to the letter, the federal CARES Act provided enough money to purchase supplies for all students in the district for the 2020-21 school year.

“You may have already seen that devices (iPads and Chromebooks) will be provided for every student, but I am pleased to tell you we can also provide the other supplies needed,” Superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens said in the letter.

Dr. Stephens said the supplies will be purchased in accordance with health and safety guidelines outlined by Kentucky, local officials and the CDC.

The only cost to any family will be a $15 insurance fee if they want their child to have the ability to bring a device home. The district will release more information about getting devices in the coming weeks.

Each school will share its policies on backpacks and water bottles individually, but the district said neither of these items will be required.

Families should follow their individual school websites or social media pages for the most updated information on back-to-school policies, the letter said.

The first day for Adair County Schools students is set for Aug. 24.

While most people associate the CARES Act with the $1,200 stimulus checks that were distributed earlier this year, the coronavirus relief package also provided funds for public health and small businesses.

Senate Republicans introduced a proposal for a new stimulus package, the HEALS Act, on July 27. If passed, the new package would provide additional funding for healthcare, jobs and education.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.