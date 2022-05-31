Kentucky seniors get second chance at standardized test for free

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says incoming Kentucky high school seniors who have previously taken the ACT will be eligible to retake the test for free in the fall. A statewide ACT retake day will be held on a date chosen by Kentucky’s Department of Education. More information on the date and locations will be shared with schools in the coming months. Beshear says the second chance to take the test will give the students an opportunity to set themselves up for “the best future possible.”