Academy of Model Aeronautics encourages kids to explore aviation

If you're out of activities to do at home, try making some model airplanes with the kids using these guides.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re looking for a new activity to do with your kids this summer at home, you might try your hand at making a model airplane.

The Academy of Model Aeronautics Education Director Kyle Jaracz says it’s actually a lot simpler than you might think.

Jaracz says people often assume it’s expensive, time consuming and difficult but it doesn’t have to be.

“It doesn’t have to be balsa glue and lots of time," Jaracz said. "Those are great things to do but these are much simpler. It's paper building a paper airplane, it's taking a paper grocery sack and turning that into a kite to play outside.”

Jaracz says this is a good way to teach kids about STEM and can even translate into interest in full scale aviation.

The AMA has several projects you can try out at home with materials you already have, including guides on how to build model planes, balloon rockets, kites and more.

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.