COON RAPIDS, Minn. - A tribute to memorialize the events that took place 17 years ago on Sept. 11 became a truly awe-inspiring moment when an eagle decided to take a rest atop an aerial truck in Coon Rapids.

The fire truck, which was parked on the Highway 10 bridge, was holding an American flag to honor and remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. While the Andover Fire Department -- along with several surrounding departments -- held their tribute, an eagle perched at the top of the aerial truck, creating a chill-inducing moment.

"Isn't that unbelievable?" said Andover Fire Chief Jerry Streich in a video shared on the department's Facebook page. "Phenomenal."

The live Facebook video has been viewed more than 175,000 times and shared more than 11,000 times since it was posted earlier this morning.

An eagle landing on the Aerial truck during our 9/11 display! KSTP-TVABC NewsNBC News Posted by Andover Fire Department, MN on Tuesday, September 11, 2018

© 2018 KARE