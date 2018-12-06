CINCINNATI (AP) - Defensive end Carlos Dunlap is participating in the Cincinnati Bengals' minicamp this week after missing voluntary offseason workouts as his agent negotiates a contract.



The ninth-year player says his agent and the team are making progress on a deal that would keep him in Cincinnati beyond this season. Dunlap is second on the team's career sacks list with 64½. He says the Bengals plan to give some of their younger players expanded roles in their defensive line rotation this season, so it's unclear how his role might change.



The Bengals finished 18th overall and 30th against the run last season. Coordinator Paul Guenther left to join Jon Gruden with the Raiders, and Teryl Austin was hired as his replacement.



