CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — There's a marvelous mystery brewing in southern Indiana, and a local woman needs your help to solve it. Joyce Ellis belongs to the Colgate Baptist Church Quilters Club in Clarksville and recently received the donation of her dreams. Only problem is she has no clue who it came from.

Ellis and her club set a big goal for themselves this year. They wanted to make 36 quilts for two classes at the Greater Clark County Head Start Program.

"Quilts are just comforting to a child, to have your own blanket to wrap up in and just know that it's yours,” Ellis said. "We just want them to know that somebody cares."

The craft of quilting can get pretty costly, so Ellis started a side project to help fund this one.

"I decided to plant some tomatoes to help offset the cost of bedding and fabric. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, I set up a table out front to sell tomatoes, and it did very well. Actually, we made $286 selling tomatoes,” Ellis said.

The produce profits were impressive enough, but one customer gave much more than just her money.

"A customer looked at me, and she said, 'Well I have some quilts at home, I'm going to bring you some,'” Ellis said. "Saturday, about 7:30 in the afternoon, a car pulled up in my driveway, a lady gets out and she says I brought those quilts. She had a car full of black bags. So, I helped her drag the 30 gallon bags in, bag after bag after bag, and it turns out there's 14 bags. She looks at me, and I say thank you, thank you, thank you, and I gave her a hug. About an hour later, I started opening the bags. I took out the first quilt and the second quilt, it was prettier than the first. The third quilt was prettier than that one. 120 quilts, believe me, it takes a lot of time and a lot of money."

Ellis didn't get a chance to catch the lady's name, but she said this donation means the world and sets her club up for incredible success. The quilts are already getting shipped out and going to other organizations like Child's Place and St. Elizabeth in New Albany.

"I want her to know that we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You've allowed us to not only complete the project that we had set for our self this year, but it allows us to give other charities blankets and comforts to other children. It also allows us to put some on the shelf so we have a head start for next year's project."

Of course, if you know who the mysterious donor is or may be that donor yourself, please contact Ellis through the Colgate Baptist Church. She would love to hear from you and say thank you again!