SUN LAKES, Ariz. - Imagine being able to see, hear and feel but you can’t communicate or move.

“Basically, you're locked in your own body. You can't do anything. You can't move. You can only move your eyes vertically. You can't move them side to side,” said Michael Dils.

Dils had suffered what is called locked-in syndrome, caused by a stroke in 2012. He was aware of his surroundings but was physically unable to react. He could even hear discussions about whether to pull the plug.

“I can hear the doctor at my door talking to my family. She's telling them there's no hope,” said Dils. “I couldn't move my head. I couldn't move my head side to side. I thought, 'Boy, this is a problem. I can't talk. I can't communicate with them.”

“We believed what the doctors told us. Which was, he was pretty much brain-dead,” said Cheryl Dils. Michael’s wife. “They would come in and stick him in the foot with needles. Then they would say ‘See, no reaction.’"

But Dils could feel the needle pokes. He was unable to tell anyone.

Michael was trapped in his own body for a couple of weeks. Until his daughter Cheyenne, who was a pre-med student at GCU, noticed him blinking.

“She said, ‘I'm going to do the alphabet and when I do. You blink on the letter,” said Dils.

Dils blinked the phrase: “No hope.”

“They immediately broke into tears and they said, ‘There's hope. There’s hope.’ and I said ‘Alright, I've broken through,’" said Dils.

Dils gets emotional when he speaks of that moment because it was a major turning point in his recovery. A naturally positive person, Dils chose the phrase “No Hope” because he knew it would have a greater impact and would leave little doubt he could understand what his family was communicating.

Dils would spend the next few months using his mind to retrain his body.

He imagined typing with his paralyzed fingers - "Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country."

He performed the mental exercise over and over for days. Until finally, his fingers cooperated.

“We were overjoyed. Couldn't believe it was actually happening,” said Cheryl Dils.

Dils went home nearly six months after the stroke. He decided to take control of his rehab—building himself a wheelchair ramp, then a balance board. He installed horizontal bars to help him re-learn balance.

“Every morning I walk 100 yards,” said Dils.

Dils says he’s always been a problem solver. What needs to be fixed, he will rebuild. First with the mind, then body. then soul.

“It's not what knocks you down. It's how you get up, is the story,” said Dils.

