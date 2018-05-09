NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- A large depression opened between two homes in Pasco County early Wednesday morning.

The scene is in the area of Emery Drive and Dorian Court. River Ridge middle and high schools are located just east.

The depression is about 40 feet across and 20 feet deep, according to Pasco County Emergency Management. About half the hole is under one home, with it approaching the edge of a second building. Live Sky10 aerials show police tape enclosing at least two homes located the closest to the hole.

Officials say no other homes are currently in danger, and two families were able to safely evacuate.

The hole is not disturbing the schools in the area, and everything is normal for operations at this time, officials add.

Watch live aerials, here.

The hole that formed today in New Port Richey has not been classified as a sinkhole. At this point, it is a depression.

