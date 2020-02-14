ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An accident that left four people dead along Interstate 64 Friday morning is now a criminal investigation, according to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.

Lohmar said authorities are awaiting toxicology reports on the driver who caused the crash, and that the driver has a history of drug charges.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two people were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Juston Wheetley. All of the deceased are females, two adults and two minors.

"They weren’t infants," Wheetley said. "Not young, young kids. Could be middle to upper teens. We are still working hard to identify all four victims."

"They were all transported to hospitals as fast as possible. And, of course, it’s hard to identify kids when they don’t have IDs on them and the two adults are dead.”

A fifth person is in the hospital in critical condition.

The accident happened on westbound I-64 near Route N, which is near Lake St. Louis.

A white pickup truck crossed into the westbound lanes, causing the accident. The driver of the pickup is in the hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive, Wheetley said.

Video from Sky 5 shows the white pickup truck on its side. The two other vehicles involved are a minivan and an Acura SUV.

All westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted onto Highway DD. One eastbound lane is closed due to an unrelated accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

