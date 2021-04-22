"You thought he was just some kid with an air freshener, he was a prince," Sharpton said. "Minneapolis is stopped today to honor the prince of Brooklyn Center."

MINNEAPOLIS — Daunte Wright, whose name has become familiar across the world in recent days, is being honored and remembered at a memorial service Thursday in Minneapolis.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Wright, who was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop on April 11. The shooting happened during the last days of the trial for Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder Tuesday in the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Sharpton read from Isaiah 59:8-9: "The way of peace they know not, and there is no judgment in their goings. Therefore is judgment far from us, neither doth justice overtake us."

He said the subject of his eulogy is, "No justice, no peace."

Sharpton said that phrase started in the Bible, before it was ever uttered at a protest.

"The absence of justice is the absence of peace," he said. "And when we say that we're not talking about violence. Because there is a confusion in this country between peace and quiet. Some of us are told to shut up and just be quiet. And you call that peace, but peace is the presence of justice. You can't tell us to shut up and suffer. We must speak up when there is an injustice."

Sharpton said someone commented to him that they had not seen a funeral procession like this since Prince died.

"Well, we came to bury the prince of Brooklyn Center," he said. "We come from all over the country because you hurt one of our princes. ... You thought he was just some kid with an air freshener, he was a prince. And all of Minneapolis is stopped today to honor the prince of Brooklyn Center."

Ben Crump, the attorney who represents both the Floyd and the Wright families, was the first speaker at the funeral. He began by asking Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was sitting on stage, to seek justice for Wright by prosecuting Potter. Ellison's team led the prosecution of Chauvin.

The service was held at noon CT at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, at 1201 West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis. Attendance was limited, but Wednesday the family invited the community to a public viewing to pay their respects to Wright.

Crump had the family of George Floyd stand up, telling the crowd that this time last year they joined a "fraternity" that no one wants to be in, and now they are supporting Wright's family.

"We are all gonna walk together to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Accountability Act made into law that will live forever for our children and our children's children," he said.

"How did officer Potter see Daunte Wright? But more importantly, how does America see our children?" Crump asked, turning to address his remarks to Daunte Wright's mother, Katie. "Because if she saw your child, Katie, like she saw her child, then I do not think she would have even reached for a Taser, much less a gun."

Several local and national leaders attended the funeral including Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Ilhan Omar. Families and loved ones of Emmett Till, Philando Castile, Jamar Clark and Breonna Taylor were also present.

"It's too often that traffic stops end up as deadly sentences," Crump said. "We can't worry about what others say about us as we stand up for our children."

Crump quoted Martin Luther King, Jr., saying "Cowardice asks the question, 'Is it safe?' Expediency asks the question, 'Is it polite?' Vanity asks the question, 'Is it popular?' But conscience asks the question, 'Is it right?'"

He added, "It is the right thing to do to fight for our children, because if we don't fight for our children, we can expect nobody else to fight for our children like us. We have to fight for our children until hell freezes over, and then we have to be prepared to fight on the ice."

Katie Wright said through tears that she stayed up until 3:30 a.m. "so nervous and scared" about what she would say about her son. The crowd responded by applauding her.

"I never imagined that I would be standing here," she told the crowd. "The roles should be completely reversed, my son should be burying me. My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars. When he walked in the room he lit up the room. He was a brother, a jokester, he was loved by so many. He's going to be so missed."

Daunte's father, Arbuey, said he doesn't have the words to express himself. He simply told the crowd, "That was my son."

"He was literally the life of the party," Daunte's brother said. "If you heard his laugh, it's contagious."

HAPPENING NOW: Daunte Wright’s family walking into the church for the funeral service. His mother walked in alongside @TheRevAl @kare11 pic.twitter.com/14WIk2ezD6 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) April 22, 2021

The service began with a scripture, prayer, and a silent group reading of Wright's obituary. Music was performed by Jovonta Patton and the Shiloh Temple Mass Choir, and by trumpeter Keyon Harrold. As Harrold played "Amazing Grace," artist Ange Hillz painted a portrait of Wright on a canvas displayed on stage.

Hillz also painted a picture of Floyd at his funeral last year.

Walz invited residents to join him in a two-minute moment of silence to honor Wright’s life, starting at noon Thursday.

“Nothing can bring Daunte back to his loved ones,” Walz said in a statement on Twitter. "But we will continue working to enact meaningful, lasting police accountability and reform.”

Wright was a father, brother, son and grandson. His older brother described him at a vigil soon after his death, "Everybody who knows Daunte knows what type of kid he is. He would give you the shirt off his back."

Kim Potter and the Brooklyn Center police chief both resigned after the shooting. Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death. If convicted her presumptive sentence would be four years according to Minnesota sentencing guidelines, although the statutory maximum is 10.

Katie Wright, Daunte's mother, has spoken publicly several times since his death. She said she wants a more serious charge for Potter, but does not believe she will ever see justice.

“Second-degree manslaughter is not OK,” she said. “I’m not OK with that. That’s not right. She murdered my son.”

Wright's death prompted several days in a row of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department headquarters.

Rev. Al Sharpton also delivered the eulogy at George Floyd's Minneapolis memorial service nearly a year ago. "You changed the world, George," Sharpton said during that address.