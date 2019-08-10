LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Graves County man has been charged with felony wanton endangerment after his 2-year-old son accessed his handgun, which he then accidentally discharged.

After responding to a report of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound on October 1, Kentucky State Police troopers discovered that the toddler had accessed a holstered handgun belonging to his father, 25-year-old Zachary Page.

KSP’s investigation revealed that Page failed to secure the weapon, allowing full access to the child.

The child was air-lifted to a Nashville hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Page is lodged in the Graves County Jail while the investigation continues.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.