LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It was 33 days into 2018 when Louisville lost it's first teenager to gun violence. Eighteen-year-old Chatariona Harrison was killed near Victory Park in the California neighborhood.

"It's crazy. I feel like crying but why? I feel like God has closed his eyes on Louisville," a neighbor told WHAS11 in February 2018.

Harrison was one of eight teenagers killed in Metro Louisville in 2018. Youth violence prevention is the topic of a Saturday community-wide discussion.

"Each act of violence is a tragedy. Each death is a tragedy. We have to get past that. And we have to decide, is this what we want for our community?" said Steve Ensley of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

He is helping lead the dialogue from mental health support to trauma care and educational reinforcement. His church is in the Shawnee neighborhood which had four homicides in 2018. Three of the victims were in their twenties.

"Our goal is to see a reduction in the violence and to see peace prevail," Ensley said.

He said three Metro Louisville zip codes have been hit hard by violence - 40210, 40211 and 40212 which includes the California, Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, Park Duvalle and Park Hill neighborhoods. Of the 80 homicides investigated by LMPD last year, 28 of those happened in the three zip codes with 14 of those victims being 30-years-old or younger.

"To take care of our home, we have to work as a community," Dr. Karen Krigger said. She is also on the frontlines of the efforts to decrease youth violence. It's the second year she's helped organize the symposium and saidit truly takes a village to understand the effects violence has on families.

"Bringing it to the forefront makes the community aware and responsible to what we can do as individuals to end this violence," she said.

The symposium runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the Louisville Central Community Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

