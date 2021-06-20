x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Crime

LMPD: 1 dead in southwest Jefferson County shooting

A man, believed to be in his 30's, was pronounced dead on the scene. LMPD says all parties involved have been accounted for.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead following an overnight shooting in southwest Jefferson County. 

Police say officers responded to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace around 3 a.m. Sunday. Once on the scene, officers located a man, believed to be in his 30's, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and has yet to be identified. 

LMPD says all parties involved have been accounted for. 

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 