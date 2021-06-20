LMPD: 1 dead in southwest Jefferson County shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead following an overnight shooting in southwest Jefferson County.
Police say officers responded to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace around 3 a.m. Sunday. Once on the scene, officers located a man, believed to be in his 30's, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene and has yet to be identified.
LMPD says all parties involved have been accounted for.
