Two injured in shooting outside Louisville nightclub

Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen said two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the parking lot of Xclusive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a nightclub Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Patrick Allen, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Xclusive, a nightclub on 7th Street Rd.

Two men were shot and Allen said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and it is unclear if police have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Shively PD at 502-448-6181 or you can leave an anonymous tip at 502-930-2SPD.

