Two injured in shooting outside Louisville nightclub

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police are investigating after two people were shot outside of a nightclub Sunday night.
According to Sgt. Patrick Allen, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Xclusive, a nightclub on 7th Street Rd.
Two men were shot and Allen said their injuries were not life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing and it is unclear if police have any suspects.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Shively PD at 502-448-6181 or you can leave an anonymous tip at 502-930-2SPD.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.