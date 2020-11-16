Police investigate fatal shooting in Hazelwood

The victim was found dead in the 4000 block of Woodruff Avenue Sunday evening, according to Louisville police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a man’s death following a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Fourth Division officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodruff Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a man believed to be in his 20’s dead from a gunshot wound.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

