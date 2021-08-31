New Albany Police: All parties accounted for after shooting on Woodrow Avenue

Chief of Police Todd Bailey said a man and a woman were involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning, but the department is not looking for suspects.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany Police are investigating after two people were involved in a shooting Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Chief of Police Todd Bailey, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Woodrow Avenue just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both people were taken to the hospital. Chief Bailey said the woman was stable, but information on the man's condition was not available.

Police believe these two people were the only ones involved in this incident and Chief Bailey said that "no threat to public safety exists."

The New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case and police do not plan to provide any other updates until at least September 1.

